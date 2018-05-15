Castlegar issues water quality advisory

Spring runoff causing turbidity issues

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Cloudy water has prompted City of Castlegar officials to warn residents that they may want to boil their drinking water.

The City has issued a Water Quality Notice, saying the spring runoff has increased water turbidity in to the point where it exceeds recommended levels.

Interior Health and the City recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or bottled water. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The City says it’s monitoring the situation carefully and will advise the public when the Water Quality Advisory is removed.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pitbulls put down after attacking children on Vancouver Island
Next story
Comox Valley Regional District to consider temporary weed ban bylaw

Just Posted

Fire prohibitions begin in Kamloops Fire Centre

  • 15 hours ago

 

Spring tool and equipment show

  • 15 hours ago

 

Salmo on evacuation alert for flooding

 

Water coming across Highway 3 west of Keremeos

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Local SAR helps with Boundary flooding

    From rescues to evacuations, SAR teams from Nelson to Trail and Rossland were in the Boundary

  • Old Langley legion hall demolished, making room for family condos

    Five-storey condominium buildings will replace the veteran's hall by 2020.

  • Community plan being amended to turn water district land into park

    City council passed first, second and third readings of a park dedication bylaw

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide

  • Pedestrian hit in Marysville

    On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

  • 55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

    Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.