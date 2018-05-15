Castlegar issues water quality advisory

Cloudy water has prompted City of Castlegar officials to warn residents that they may want to boil their drinking water.

The City has issued a Water Quality Notice, saying the spring runoff has increased water turbidity in to the point where it exceeds recommended levels.

Interior Health and the City recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or bottled water. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The City says it’s monitoring the situation carefully and will advise the public when the Water Quality Advisory is removed.