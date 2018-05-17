Castlegar Hospital Foundation reaches funding goal

The Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation says it has met its goal to fund $40,000 of the medications room project at the Castlegar Community Health Centre.

The foundation said it met the 2017 goal thanks to “everyone’s generosity, including that of our donors, entertainers and supporters from within and around the community.”

Among the donors and fundraisers are the Castlegar Quilters Guild, Tim Hortons, the KSCU Foundation, EZ Rock, Castlegar News, the Regional District, the Royal Bank, the Doukhobor Cultural Association, the USCC, Shoppers Drug Mart, Zellstoff Celgar.

The Castlegar & District Hospital Auxiliary Society raised the lion’s share of the funds. The auxiliary not only provided $18,000 of the $40,000 contribution, but due to the generous community support for the renovations taking care of the rest, $15,000 of the auxiliary donation was applied to other areas of greatest need.

One of those areas was a contribution to a patient simulator housed in neighbouring Trail and used to train local health care staff.

More recent acquisitions supported via the foundation include a bariatric stretcher for ER, supplies for Castlegar’s Public Health Nursing, a 3rd ACTIV.A.C. Wound Therapy System, an iPad for emergency patient training and approved funding for a Spirit Select Treatment Bed for Home Health.