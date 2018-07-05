Castlegar home raided by RCMP

Five people taken into custody, drugs seized

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

STAFF WRITER

Castlegar News

The Joint Crime Reduction Unit of the Castlegar and Trail RCMP took five people into custody after executing a search warrant at a Castlegar home early Wednesday evening.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Turner said police, assisted by uniformed officers from Castlegar, executed the search warrant on a residence in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar. Five people were taken into custody and a quantity of material believed to be illegal drugs was seized.

The police statement continued, “The drugs are being analysed and the investigation is ongoing.”

Four people were released on a promise to appear in court, and one person remains in custody at this time.

