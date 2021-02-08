Castlegar goes one month with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been a month since a COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Castlegar.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Jan. 24-30 there were no new cases in town. It also shows there were no new cases in Grand Forks or Trail, and just two in the Nelson/Salmo area.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through January 2021 for Castlegar was 18, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Trail had 19.

The Kootenay Boundary health service area saw two new cases for the week of Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2021, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 202.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

In the East Kootenay health service area there has been a cluster of cases centered around Fernie. Since Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 97 people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in that city.

Interior Health says most of the transmission related to the Fernie community cluster has occurred at social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.

