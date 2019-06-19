Castlegar Fire Department fighting grass fire

Crews are on scene at a fire near Highway 3

The Castlegar Fire Department is on scene at a grass fire near the access road that leads from behind the Dairy Queen to Highway 3.

Multiple calls came in just before 5 p.m. reporting the fire.

Two engines and other support vehicles as well as at least 10 crew members are quickly dousing the small blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is suspected that it is human caused.

Fire Chief Sam Lattanzio wants to remind the public of the importance of not discarding cigarettes on the ground, even if you think they are fully extinguished.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.