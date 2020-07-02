Castlegar fire crews respond to kitchen fire

Three fire trucks, the CFD command vehicle, two RCMP vehicles and one ambulance attended incident

A small kitchen fire caused a big stir in north Castlegar on Tuesday, June 30.

Sirens echoed through the neighbourhood near Twin Rivers Elementary just after 8 p.m. after a call reporting a structure fire in the 600 block of 6th Avenue came into the Castlegar Fire Department (CFD).

According to CFD fire chief Sam Lattanzio, the reason for so many vehicles being dispatched was that the call came in as a structure fire, indicating a swift and full response was needed.

While the fire trucks were still en route, Lattanzio was advised it was a kitchen fire and that all three of the home’s occupants had escaped safely.

The fire was extinguished before it spread from a kitchen stove and nearby cupboards.