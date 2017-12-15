Castlegar expecting snow over weekend

Castlegar residents can expect snow over the weekend, which should still be on the ground come Christmas. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

There will likely be snow on the ground for Christmas this year, though it may not be freshly fallen.

Ron Lakeman, a weather forecaster at Southeast Fire Centre, says Castlegar residents can expect snow over the weekend.

“We should get some more snow Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and then there’s another system potentially that comes in Monday night, Tuesday, Tuesday night and they should produce snow — a greater amount than what we saw this morning,” Lakeman said Friday.

There’s a small chance of rain on Tuesday, but otherwise, Lakeman said the precipitation should be a “heavy, wet snow.”

And then there’s unlikely to be any more snow between Wednesday and Christmas.

“Wednesday through towards Christmas it looks dry, as in, if we’re going to get some snow it’s going to happen more in the short-term,” said Lakeman.

But low temperatures are also expected so the snow Castlegar gets over the weekend should still be around for Christmas day.

“And it should be more than what we currently have by a long stretch,” Lakeman said Friday.