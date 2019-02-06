Castlegar election spending results

Elections BC has released the campaign finance reports from the October municipal elections and all but one of the successful Castlegar candidates spent at least $2,000 to get elected.
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Lawrence Chernoff spent $2,037 and former city councillor Deb McIntosh spent $2,981. Winner Bruno Tassone’s spending fell in between his rivals at $2,142.
With the exception of candidate Maria McFaddin, the council candidates that spent the most were elected. McFaddin was third from last in spending.
Successful
candidates’ spending:
Florio Vassilakakis ($4669); Cherryl Macleod ($3658); Sue Heaton-Sherstibitoff ($2,480); Bergen Price ($2,450); Dan Rye $2,290; Maria McFaddin ($866).
Unsuccessful
candidates’ spending:
Gordon Lamont ($200); Tyler Maddocks ($610); Janna Sylvest ($882); Nicole Hergert ($938); Brian Smitheram ($1,445).
Two candidates shared elections spending. Bruno Tassone reported sharing $200 in expenses with Cherryl Macleod and Macleod reported sharing $247 with Tassone.