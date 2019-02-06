Castlegar election spending results

With the exception of one candidate, those who spent the most were elected.

Elections BC has released the campaign finance reports from the October municipal elections and all but one of the successful Castlegar candidates spent at least $2,000 to get elected.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Lawrence Chernoff spent $2,037 and former city councillor Deb McIntosh spent $2,981. Winner Bruno Tassone’s spending fell in between his rivals at $2,142.

With the exception of candidate Maria McFaddin, the council candidates that spent the most were elected. McFaddin was third from last in spending.

Successful

candidates’ spending:

Florio Vassilakakis ($4669); Cherryl Macleod ($3658); Sue Heaton-Sherstibitoff ($2,480); Bergen Price ($2,450); Dan Rye $2,290; Maria McFaddin ($866).

Unsuccessful

candidates’ spending:

Gordon Lamont ($200); Tyler Maddocks ($610); Janna Sylvest ($882); Nicole Hergert ($938); Brian Smitheram ($1,445).

Two candidates shared elections spending. Bruno Tassone reported sharing $200 in expenses with Cherryl Macleod and Macleod reported sharing $247 with Tassone.