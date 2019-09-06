Castlegar Council awards contracts and grants

With summer wrapping up, Castlegar city council dealt mostly with a series of rather routine financial expenditures at the September 3 meeting.

Sewage plant upgrade

A contract for the construction of a sludge lay-down pad at the city’s South Sewage Treatment Plant was awarded to local contractor Marwest Industries.

The project will help mitigate the possibility of sludge matter leaching into the ground.

The total budget for the project is $200,000. Approximately $50,000 was spent to haul away the old sludge pile, engineering fees were about $18,000 and the Marwest contract is $128,322.

Wildfire plan

A contract to update the city’s community wildfire protection plan was awarded to Diamond Head consultants from Vancouver.

The city received a $30,000 grant from the Union of B.C. Municipalities that will cover the cost of the contract.

Grants

The Castlegar Rebels Hockey Society received $800 to assist with facility rental costs.

The B.C. Seniors Games Society received $600 to assist with participant preparation.

Mount Sentinel Secondary School received $1000 to assist with the cost of hosting the BC Boys and Girls Provincial Volleyball tournament at Selkirk College in November.

The Selkirk College Saints Men’s Hockey team received $800 for the sponsorship of the 2019/20 season.