Castlegar cannabis survey open

The City of Castlegar’s survey on cannabis use within the city is now open. Residents have until June 7 to respond to the 10 online questions.

Local governments will be responsible for developing local zoning and business license regulations that meet the requirements of federal and provincial legislation and objectives.

The questions focus on the things the city can regulate such as the number and locations of stores, where consumption can take place and where it can be grown.

Here are the questions:

* Are you concerned about any of the following with respect to the legalization of cannabis? The location of cannabis stores, cannabis-related crime, public smoking and vaping of cannabis, youth access to cannabis or public health education.

* How many retail cannabis businesses should be allowed in the city?

* What do you suggest for operating hours of cannabis retail stores in the city?

* What areas would be a good fit for cannabis retail stores?

* How far should cannabis stores be from schools, youth facilities, parks and playgrounds?

* Should home cultivation be allowed in Castlegar?

* If home cultivation is allowed outside, should it be restricted to a greenhouse?

* Should home cultivation be restricted to four plants as per provincial guidance?

* Should the city consider a zoning bylaw amendment to prohibit household cultivation in multi-family dwellings, duplexes, secondary suites and rental units?

The following questions are answered by choices from strongly agree to strongly disagree:

* Smoking and vaping cannabis should follow existing tobacco regulations (banned in parks but allowed in all other public areas).

* Smoking and vaping cannabis should be banned in all public places.

* Public places should have designated areas for smoking and vaping cannabis.

* In the future, the province may legalize cannabis lounges and cafes. Once legal in BC, Castlegar should allow lounges or cafes for smoking or vaping cannabis.

* It is important to me that the city has the resources to enforce laws for smoking cannabis in public.

The survey can be found at castlegar.ca.