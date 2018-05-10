Castlegar bylaw changes would increase housing density

COUNCIL BRIEFS: Bylaws welcome technology and mixed-use housing. Grants for skating and quilting.

Council began the process of amending two zoning bylaws and the official community plan. The amendments are considered “housekeeping” motions that are proactive rather than in response to a specific request.

The first amendment would allow technology services and data centres at the Airport Surplus Lands located at 195 Highway 3/3A.

Council documents reason that: “Modern society has an increasing demand for data and is increasingly turning to data centres to satisfy this need. The digital economy, growth in mobile devices and applications, increased availability and reliance on the internet is leading to tremendous growth of cloud services and an increase in data centre traffic.”

The second amendment would permit commercial/residential mixed use buildings with less than three dwellings in the C-4 zone.

The amendments will now be sent to the Advisory Planning Commission for review and a public meeting will be scheduled.

Grants approved

Council approved a $300 grant for the Castlegar Quilters Guild to assist with the costs of hosting the 2018 Quilt Show to be held in October. The Castlegar show is the largest in the West Kootenay.

The Castlegar Skate Club received a grant for $500 to assist with the costs of hosting the 2018 West Kootenay Invitational competition and testing. West Kootenay and Okanagan skating clubs will be attending the event.