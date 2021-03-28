Castlegar back to zero COVID-19 cases last week

For the week of March 14-20 Castlegar was back to having no new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the city. For the week of March 7 – 13 there was one new case. This was after nine weeks without a positive case.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control also shows that for the same week there were three new cases in Nelson, two new cases in Trail and no new cases in Grand Forks or Creston.

For the period of March 18 – 24 there were nine cases diagnosed in the Kootenay Boundary health service area, bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 230.

For the first time in months, the Kootenay Boundary health service area didn’t have the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week — this time it was the East Kootenay at seven cases.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through February 2021 for Castlegar was 19, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Trail had 21.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

Editor’s note: The BCCDC updates cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary region) figures monthly and local health area (city) numbers weekly, but one week behind.



