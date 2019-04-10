Cash stolen from elderly person’s purse in Williams Lake; RCMP seeking information

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public's assistance to identify a theft suspect.

On March 24 at approximately 2:20 p.m., police said an elderly female had her purse stolen from the Overlander Pub.

Later on that day, RCMP said the purse was turned in, however, a large sum of money was missing.

“If anyone with information regarding this loss, or can identify the person in the photograph, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Const. Madeline Hjelden.

Call the Williams Lake RCMP at 25-392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information. Crime Stoppers also subsribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

