Cash stolen during break-in at Chemainus United Church

Chemainus United Church was the recent target of a burglar. (Photo by Don Bodger)Chemainus United Church was the recent target of a burglar. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A break-in at the Chemainus United Church on the evening of Oct. 14 saw the culprits get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jamie Stephen, a board member of the church, said all Sunday’s service offerings from ordinary congregants were stolen.

He said a hole was cut through an interior wall of the building to gain access to the church office.

“Because of our small size and commitment to support those in need, this financial loss is especially hard,” Stephen said. “Diminished trust, damage repair and increased building security are additional consequences and costs we now have to bear.”

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating.

Stephen said church members want to know who would be so desperate as to rob the small church.

“Our mission and practice has always been to humbly support our neighbours, especially the disadvantaged,” Stephen said.

“We are not a vindictive body and are more interested in restorative justice than retribution. Whoever committed this offence should know that we do not wish to punish, but seek reconciliation/restitution and an opportunity to help the offender(s).”

Stephen asks anyone who has any information to call the Reverend Pieter le Roux at the church office at 250-246-3463, the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.