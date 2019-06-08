Cash register, cash box stolen from Nanaimo businesses

Crimes happened two nights apart in central Nanaimo

Two more businesses in central Nanaimo suffered break-ins last week.

On Thursday at about 4 a.m., the Pita Pit at Country Club Centre was broken into and a cash box was missing, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“The security key box on the outside of the building had been ripped…” the press release noted. “CCTV stills showed a tall slim male wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark hat leaving the business at 4 a.m.”

Police spoke with employees of a business in the same area of the mall, who said a man matching that description, Caucasian and about 25-35-years old, was seen looking in their windows at about 2 a.m.

Two nights earlier, Tuesday, June 4, Columbia Bakery on Meredith Road suffered a break-in. A bang was heard at about 4 a.m. and a cash register was missing. The front door to the bakery was open but didn’t appear to be damaged, police said.

In late May, there was a break-in at Ice Nail Bar in the Country Club area and a cash register was stolen.

