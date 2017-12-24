Cash prizes up to $1M for handful of B.C. residents in latest Lotto draws

Two tickets purchased in Vernon and the Kootenays won $1 million

  • Dec. 24, 2017 12:00 a.m.
The holidays just got a little sweeter for a few lucky British Columbians following the most recent Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws.

A Lotto Max ticket drawn on Friday won $1 million, purchased in Vernon, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning numbers on that ticket were 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.

Another ticket in the same draw, with six of the seven numbers matching, won $219,000 and was purchased in Kelowna and Vancouver.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket was also purchased in the Nelson-Creston area, winning a guaranteed prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

Another ticket in that draw, with five of the six numbers matching, won just under $90,000 and was purchased in Port Alberni.

