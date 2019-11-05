Cash accidentally donated to Penticton thrift store returned

An item of "great value" (cash) accidentally donated to a local thrift store has been returned

The owner what was described as something of “great value,” in this case a wad of cash tucked in breast pocket of a donated, jacket has been located.

John Moorhouse of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (SOS Medical Foundation) credited the work of volunteers and staff of the The Care Closet Thrift Store for helping resolve the situation.

Penticton RCMP issued a news release after being contacted by the staff of the Main Street business after an elderly woman, on behalf of another woman, had dropped off some clothing at the thrift store on Oct. 16 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The money was subsequently located by a staff member who had been checking the pockets.

Revenue generated by The Closet is shared among its three partner organizations, Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, Penticton & District Hospice Society and the SOS Medical Foundation.

The exact amount of money found in the pocket was not released nor was the identity of the owner.

