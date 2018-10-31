Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

One year after Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in a Kelowna orchard, there is still very little known about her death.

Nicholson, who was five months pregnant when she was killed, was found near Cooper Road, at the start of October 2017. She had been left in plain view, just feet from the sidewalk, and RCMP immediately said the 23-year-old’s death was suspicious.

Now, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey can only confirm that Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is continuing its investigation.

“There are no updates available at this time,” he said.

In July of this year, Nicholson’s family spoke to the Kelowna Capital News during the sixth annual Butterfly Effect hosted by the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

The family was releasing 33 butterflies to find closure.

“We are trying to do something positive with her memory today, and it was a very tragic time for us,” Megan Nicholson, Russia’s cousin, said at the time.

“We are trying to make good memories together while we honour her, instead of coming together in sad times to remember her.”

According to friends of Nicholson she had a history with drugs, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

In the immediate aftermath of the discovery of her body, Mounties asked for information that would allow them to patch together a picture of her last days.

Little information has been released since last November.

