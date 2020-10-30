Case of COVID confirmed within Chilliwack School District

The interim School Superintendant sent a letter to parents informing them of the case Friday

The interim School Superintendent of Chilliwack’s School District 33 has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a local school.

Rohan Arul-pragasam didn’t identify the school in question, but he did send a letter out to all parents in the district.

“We have contacted Fraser Health Authority (FHA) and are awaiting confirmation from FHA and will work with them to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community or if any additional steps are required,” he wrote. “We will follow the health authority’s guidance.

“The FHA will connect directly with any individuals who may have been exposed with further instructions.”

Citing privacy concerns, Arul-pragasam said he cannot give out any more details.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” he wrote. “Please be reassured that our school district will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols we have in place so that our children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

“We ask for patience and we will communicate additional information as it becomes available.”

