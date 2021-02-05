Case of COVID-19 at Vernon Secondary School

Vernon Secondary School has announced a new case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Friday (Feb. 5), Principal Ken Gatzke said a Grade 8 student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

The potential school exposure date is Feb. 1.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” Gatzke said.

Gatzke said the high school is heeding the following protocol established for these circumstances:

The health authority is performing contact tracing;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who

tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Students are asked to continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway.

“As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness,” Gatzke said.

