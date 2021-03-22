Case of COVID-19 at Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge

Grocery store workers to be among front-line workers vaccinated in April

There has been a COVID-19 case at Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge.

Parent company Sobeys reported the case on Saturday, and says the infected employee last worked on March 15.

Sobeys maintains a COVID-19 tracker, to be transparent with the public about where the company has been notified about cases in its stores, which also include Safeways in B.C.

The Maple Ridge store is slated to close at the end of May.

Warnings have been posted of cases at grocery stores and pharmacies across the province. Grocery store staff will be among front-line workers who will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations in April, along with police, firefighters, child care workers and educators.

The arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine has allowed the province to move ahead of schedule on vaccination efforts, the government announced last week. Federal officials say the latest assurances of vaccine delivery mean there will be adequate supplies to offer a first shot to all adults by the end of June.

