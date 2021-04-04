Cascadia Liquor in Parksville closes for deep cleaning after reporting COVID case

A social media post on Saturday (April 3) from the Cascadia Liquor social media page indicated there was a positive COVID case at their Parksville location (2-389 Alberni Highway). (Facebook photo)

A social media post on Saturday (April 3) from the Cascadia Liqour Instagram page indicated there was a positive COVID case at their Parksville location (2-389 Alberni Highway).

“Thank you for your business,” read a notice. “We have received one positive COVID case today at our Parksville location. We have closed the store for deep cleaning and sanitizing. We will reopen on Sunday, April 4, from 10 a.m. 8 p.m. We continue to follow all health and safety guidelines outlined by Worksafe BC and Island Health. All of our other seven locations (including Nanoose Bay and Courtenay) remain open. We look forward to welcoming you back to Parksville when we re-open.”

The incident is not listed on the Island Health website indicating possible exposures.

