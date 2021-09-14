Cascade Skyline Gondola researching vision for Sto:lÅ interpretive centre

Cheam First Nation and gondola project principals look to Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre

Project rendering of the building at the planned summit of the Cascade Skyline gondola project proposed for a location east of Chilliwack. (Submitted)

Planning for an interpretive centre focused on Stó:lō culture is part of the visioning for an ambitious gondola project proposal.

The partnership of Cheam First Nation and Cascade Skyline Gondola Project is now looking to the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler for their model and inspiration.

“The Stó:lō Cultural Interpretive Centre (SCIC) has always been a key component of our project at Bridal Falls, the Cascade Skyline Gondola,” said Darwin Douglas, Cheam First Nation councillor.

The Cascade Skyline Gondola Project held preliminary talks with the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre last year to understand and learn from their experiences in creating a world-class facility since their inception in 2010. It has provided training to over 600 Indigenous youth as well as language and culture teachings throughout the Whistler Resort, introducing these cultures and languages to over 400,000 guests over the past 10 years.

The model for the Stó:lō version would recreate something similar for the Chilliwack region but with stronger potential economic viability, and with local emphasis.

The business case estimates 150,000 visitors a year given the location right off the highway at Bridal Falls. The steering team will be travelling to Whistler for meetings.

The project has been under study for five years. Cheam First Nation has been working with BC’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) under the ‘Adventure Tourism’ process. For more go to www.cascadeskyline.com

