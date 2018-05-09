Massive amounts of flame and smoke burst out from kart storage facility. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Cart shed ablaze at Mt. Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Fire crews are on scene

A massive fire at a golf kart storage facility has sent a massive plume of smoke into the sky at the Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus.

Huge walls of flame also burst up from the storage area and caught portions of nearby trees on fire.

The fire is, however, away from the main clubhouse.

The karts in the facility belong to club members. Not all are electric and it’s likely the gas-powered karts fueled the fire.

Crews from the Chemainus and Crofton fire departments are on scene and expect to be for several hours.

When the first responders arrived, they saw the cart shed fully involved with flames spreading up the trees in behind.

RCMP have been called to control traffic but told firefighters it will take a while as they are also quite busy.

Ladysmith Fire Rescue is responding as mutual aid at the Chemainus Fire Hall.

Exact cause isn’t known at this time and no one is believed to have been injured.

