A Mazda CX-3 and a Ford Focus crashed at the intersection of Westwood and Jingle Pot roads on Sunday afternoon. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Cars crash at Westwood Road intersection

Sunday afternoon collision at Westwood and Jingle Pot roads involved a Mazda CX-3 and a Ford Focus

  • Jul. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two cars were smashed up but injuries were reported to be minor after a crash at the Westwood Road intersection Sunday afternoon.

The collision, which happened at 1:50 p.m. at Westwood and Jingle Pot roads, involved a Mazda CX-3 and a Ford Focus.

A witness said the Mazda was travelling along Westwood downhill through the intersection and the Ford was turning left onto Jingle Pot from Westwood when the accident occurred.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP were called to the location.

Access onto Westwood Road northbound was blocked while crews cleared the scene.

Cars crash at Westwood Road intersection

