Carrot Mountain fire fans smoke over West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires are burning above West Kelowna

A cluster of three fires above West Kelowna is causing serious smoke issues in the area.

Winds picked up Wednesday afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr, which fanned the flames.

RELATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

According to BC Wildfire Service the Carrot Mountain fire contains three blazes, one estimated at .14 hectares, while the other two are spot-sized. The largest of these fires has both ground crews and a helicopter working the flames, another of the fires is under control and is 100 per cent guarded, and firefighters are en route to the third blaze.

No structures are threatened.

RELATED: Grass fire ignites in West Kelowna

Two other fires are also burning in the West Kelowna area of Glenrosa. Helicopters and local fire department personnel are on site of the Law Creek blaze.

It’s believed lightning sparked these fires during Tuesday nights thunderstorm.

Previous story
UPDATED: Prepare for Highway 97 to close again due to wildfire
Next story
Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Just Posted

Witset shuts down operations at water treatment plant

  • 21 hours ago

 

Affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities

  • 21 hours ago

 

PHOTO GALLERY: Malicous Monster Truck Tour

  • 21 hours ago

 

B.C. moves to crack down on short-term condo rentals

 

Most Read