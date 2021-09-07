Carrol Creek wildfire now held after over 60 days

Cooler temperatures and wet weather have helped control many fires in B.C. over the last few weeks

The Carrol Creek wildfire in its early days of burning. (BC Wildfire Service)

After burning for 68 days out of control, the Carrol Creek wildfire, located approximately 50 km north of Golden, is now considered to be held by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Measuring approximately 457 hectares, the fire has not seen any growth since mid-August.

The fire was one of the first to erupt in the Golden area, and was at one point highly visible from Highway 1 in the early days of the wildfire season and heavily contributed to smoke in the area.

It joins the Blackwater Ridge, Mt. Hunter and Marion Lake fires as no longer being classified as out of control over the last few weeks, with the later three now considered to be under control.

There are just over 200 active fires province wide, with 1,582 fires cumulative throughout the year.

Only 16 blazes remain out of control in the province.

Military personel are being sent home as deployment on the wildfires comes to an end.

Fire conditions and weather have improved dramatically over the last few days, which has helped in the fight against the fires.

Drought conditions and aggressive fire behaviour have contributed to this year’s extreme wildfire season, says the Wildfire Service.

“Our wildfire crews still have significant work ahead of them to bring existing wildfires under control as they work to keep British Columbians safe,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development ahead of the long weekend.

“Let’s not add human-caused fires to their workload during this long and challenging fire season.”

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 tollfree or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca/

