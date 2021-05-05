Carrier Sekani Family Services recognized for reconciliation

CSFS is one of the nine recipients of the award. Pictured [L-R] here are the Executive Director of Communications and Data Governance - Marlaena Mann, Dianna Mould - Nowh Guna Facilitator, Sarah Hein - Elder Advisor, Barby Skaling - Cultural Coordinator. (CSFS photo/Lakes District News)

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) is the recpient of a provincial reconciliation award.

Last week, the province announced the inaugural 2021 British Columbia Reconciliation Awards and CSFS was one of the nine award recipients.

“I am very happy to accept this award from the Lieutenant Governor of BC and BC Achievement, it is a wonderful recognition of our efforts in sharing our values and histories.” Stated Chief Corrina Leween, President of the Board of Carrier Sekani Family Services.

The award is given to recognize individuals and organizations that demonstrate leadership, integrity, respect and commitment to furthering reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people in the province. This award was created through partnership between BC Achievement and The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of BC.

The CSFS’ award is in recognition of the Nowh Guna “Our Way” Foot in Both Worlds Carrier Agility Training. CSFS started the training program in 2017 for all people to learn basic information on Carrier culture as well as to acquire some basic tenets of cultural awareness and humility to best support communities and provide culturally competent services and service delivery.

“CSFS’ Nowh Guna ‘Our Way’ training is an important educational program with a global component whose impact has enriched people’s lives,” said BC Reconciliation Award juror Kekinusuqs, Dr. Judith Sayers.

“It speaks to the inclusion of Indigenous people sharing their knowledge, and underlines that, as Indigenous peoples, we do have the capacity to govern ourselves.”

The program is currently being delivered digitally due to COVID restrictions but it is provided both internally, as well as externally to organizations, businesses and agencies all over the province.

“We see also see this award as an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment from people who work at CSFS with diverse backgrounds and their contributions toward reconciling with past injustices,” said Leween.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Burns Lake Lakes District News