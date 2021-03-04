Carriage house proposal draws mixed reviews in Courtenay neighbourhood

On March 1, Courtenay council approved second reading of a rezoning for a secondary residence at 2011 Cummings Rd., near the intersection of McDonald and Lerwick roads. The owners intend to move into the carriage house while their son, daughter-in-law and baby move into the larger house.

The city has received mixed reviews from neighbours. Traffic increase, biodiversity impacts and other uses such as vacation rentals were some of the concerns.

Coun. Manno Theos likes the idea of generational living, but noted the mix of responses. He questioned if the city has anything to monitor Airbnb potential.

Matt Fitzgerald, manager of development planning, said Airbnb is not a permitted use at the site.

The proposed application represents infill development, which is supported by the Official Community Plan and the Affordable Housing Policy, provided it is in keeping with the character and scale of the surrounding neighbourhood.

“Infill housing provides more rental housing stock and diversity of housing types, and promotes more efficient use of land that is already serviced,” a staff report states.

A public hearing will be held before council considers third reading.

Safety measures on multi-use paths

Council approved a resolution from Wendy Morin for staff to research the impact of safety measures, such as speed limits and signage, on multi-use paths in other communities. She would like to see these measures implemented, at least on a trial basis, on the Airpark/Riverway Trail and the steep section of the McDonald Road/Lerwick Road area.

From what she has researched in other communities, Morin said the most common speed limit used to slow traffic is 20 km/h.

“I think with the insurgence of ebikes it’s particularly important to take a look at this,” Morin said. “We need to find a way to share in a safer way, I think.”

Comox Valley Record