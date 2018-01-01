The Western News asks elementary students for their New Year's resolutions

Carmi Elementary students share their New Year’s resolutions

Exercise, being nicer to little brothers, and keeping their room clean top list of resolutions

  • Jan. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Reporter Tara Bowie stopped into Carmi Elementary before the school broke for the holidays. Children from the school’s Grade 4/5 class shared their New Year’s Resolutions. What’s yours?

VIDEO

