Carl Weber column: God – it’s just my opinion

By Carl Weber

A number of articles back, I mentioned that I begin my practice day with a prayer to acknowledge the greater forces at work. And every day I ask people to reach for the biggest worldview possible as they explore that deeply textured part of our lives that seems to correlate so highly with healing and health. Someone asked me what chiropractic care had to do with a creator based world view. My head started to spin with the enormity of that question and it has taken me months to address its breadth and depth.

As a healthcare provider in a largely secular society and as a person who is more spiritual than religious, it’s probably professional suicide to share this part of myself but here I go anyway….

I have no real doubt that there is a design, but for many years, I struggled with the concept of a designer. My heart sees the beauty and perfection of a human being, especially in our response to health challenges. Even the vast majority of the nervous system is geared towards honouring and caretaking our health instead of just reporting symptoms. In fact, we are divinely wired for health.

My head, after many left brained battles, agrees with my heart. It is simply beyond even my analytical mind to believe that we ended up as we are without the benevolent hand of a loving creator. Trillions of chemical reactions per second in each cell, intricate molecular exchange, ingenious DNA and transport systems — I see and feel the artistry of that design everywhere inside of us.

As a chiropractor, having adjusted thousands of people and watching them heal, I am absolutely humbled when I think of the miracles that never came from me but rather through me when I let go, became that empty vessel and let the power that created us go to work. I have the privilege of being part of that design and know that I am just an intermediary in its delivery.

I have asked many people the following question: “If our Creator was to deliver a miracle and help heal a person, would they use the nervous system as part of that delivery or enact the miracle mechanically and randomly?” I have not yet met anyone who didn’t believe God would use our preprogrammed nervous system to actuate that healing.

So what does chiropractic have to do with God? You might as well ask what God has to do with life. Life is our gift from God and what we do with our life is our gift back to God. Health is a part of that design.

At the very least, pursuing the bigger questions can lead to an internal healing chemistry of trust and health vs the internal chemistry of fear and disease so rampant in our current “worried well just waiting to get sick” worldview.

I love to say that I do the adjusting and God does the healing. And what if you’re not well? Then he walks that journey with you. And I’m happy to be on that path with both of you.

Aloha and peace, Carl