Caring Klowns make rounds at Vernon hospital

The Kalamalka Caring Klowns spent Sunday afternoon spreading cheer at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Nine Klowns made the rounds at the hospital Dec. 15 to sing Christmas carols to patients and staff alike.

Karl Schoenberger, who has been a Klown since April 2013, said he wishes he could spend more time volunteering with the organization.

“We put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” Schoenberger said. “There were very excited patients that invited us into their room.”

Singing for those under the weather, he said, made the whole team of volunteers clad in clown costumes feel pretty great.

