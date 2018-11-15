Cariboo residents paying more at the pump than Lower Mainland drivers

As of Thursday morning the average price was $1.37.9 a litre in the lakecity

Williams Lake has higher gasoline prices Thursday than the Lower Mainland and other areas in the province. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Drivers are paying more for gas in the Cariboo than in the Lower Mainland and other areas of B.C.

As of Thursday morning the regular gas price is $1.379 a litre at all the stations along Oliver Street and Highway 97.

According to GasBuddy.com, regular gas is selling for $ 1.154 in Fernie, $1.159 in Abbotsford, $1.169 in Mission and as low as $1.339 in Vancouver.

In 100 Mile House, the price is $1.429 for regular, in Quesnel the price is a low as $1.289 and $1.299 and in Prince George as low a $1.26

Gas prices are dropping in southern portions of the province due to an “historic” seven-cent drop in crude oil prices, GasBuddy.com senior analyst Dan McTeague told Black Press Media on Wednesday.

We have put in a call to Husky Energy to see if gas prices will be dropping in the Cariboo region as gasoline supplied to Williams Lake stations comes from Prince George.

The national average price of gasoline in Canada on Nov. 15 was $1.11.3 a litre.

