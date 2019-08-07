Cariboo Regional District to complete a regional labour market study

The Cariboo Regional District is partnering with local municipalities and First Nations in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to undertake a regional labour market study.

The purpose of the study is to assess the labour market and identify the gaps in labour and what is needed for future jobs.

“Our region is in a time of transition,” said Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District. “All of us involved in this project are committed to supporting a productive and valued workforce and helping ensure our region is economically competitive today and into the future. This study is one of the pieces in that puzzle.”

There are two main goals to the study. The first is to provide an assessment of current and forecasted trend in the market, opportunities and needs specific to the Cariboo region. The second is to provide an evidence-based strategy to facilitate capacity building among the regional labour force and business sectors.

“One of the things we often hear from our local businesses is their struggle to find people for job vacancies,” said Wagner. “This labour market study will help all the local governments and First Nations governments in the Cariboo Chilcotin, along with our community partners like Community Futures and Work BC, understand those labour market gaps. The study will also give insight into which job sectors are projected to grow in the region and what Canadians think about the Cariboo, so we can adapt and prepare.”

There are several ways to participate in the project.

A business survey for business owners started in June and will continue through September. This survey is gathering input related to accessing labour, challenges in labour recruitment, labour impacts on future business decisions, training and skills needs and other relevant questions. Business owners will be contacted directly by the project’s local representatives to complete the survey.

A job seeker survey for people interested in new careers or that are currently not employed will be open from the end of September through November. This survey will provide job seekers with an opportunity to share their perspectives on employment opportunities and supports and services to assist them in securing employment. When the survey is launched, more information will be posted at cariboord.ca/labourstudy.

An education and training sector roundtable discussion is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019. Potential workshop participants will be contacted directly to ensure a broad representation of educational institutions and their appropriate faculty, staff and administration are invited.

Interviews with key stakeholders will also be conducted throughout the project. Selected representatives will be invited to participate and contacted directly.

The labour market study is a partnership between the Cariboo Regional District, the municipalities of Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Wells. Along with communities of Northern Secwepemc, Tŝilhqot’in and Southern Carrier/Dakelh First Nations.

The project is funded by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.