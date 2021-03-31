Cariboo Regional District offices will stay open

The district has regional offices in Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

The Cariboo Regional District Quesnel Library reopened to the public on Sept. 24, 2020 after closing due to COVID-19. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Libraries and public offices operated by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) are remaining open, despite updated provincial public health measures.

The district is asking residents to use online options whenever possible, and set up appointments before heading to a district office.

“A number of common services, such as building permits, development applications, and bylaw complaints can be accessed via our website: cariboord.ca,” a news release notes.

While in-person counter service will continue at libraries, some staff will work from home. Bookings, curbside pick-up and library card registrations are available over the phone.

Libraries operated by the CRD were closed for six months in 2020, due to pandemic measures, reopening in late September.

“The recent unwelcome trend in COVID-19 infection rates highlights the need for continued measures to combat the pandemic,” the release says. “We urge everyone living and working in the Cariboo region to observe COVID-19 safety measures, extend care and compassion to those in need, and continue to take the steps necessary to ease restrictions and speed a return to daily life.”

The CRD operates 15 libraries across the Cariboo, including in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Those three cities also hold the north, central and south regional offices. Residents are asked to call the head office (1-800-665-1636) to set up an appointment.

District offices will also be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Provincial officials ramped up public health orders on March 29, saying they were establishing a three-week “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new orders include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants, group classes and mandating mask use by younger students in schools.

A planned measure to allow indoor religious services during the spring has also been put on hold.

