Cariboo Regional District hopes to build low mobility trail at Pioneer Park

This map provided by the Cariboo Regional District shows the proposed upgrades and trail development at Pioneer Park on Dragon Lake. (Cariboo Regional District Photo)

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is hoping to expand on its low mobility trail network and is applying for federal funding to complete three new projects, including one at Pioneer Park.

At their Sept. 11 board meeting, CRD directors approved a request from staff to submit an application for $336,000 to the Canada Infrastructure Program for trail development in the region. The funding will be allocated to the Low Mobility Wilderness Trails Network Expansion Project for trail development at Pioneer Park on Dragon Lake, the Esler Sports Complex in Williams Lake, and 108 Mile Lake.

The total cost for the three projects is $458,200, and the remainder of the funding will come from the North, Central, and South Cariboo Recreation Leisure Service 2021 budget.

Pioneer Park is owned by the CRD and the City of Quesnel. The park land was donated by the Cariboo Farmers Institute and the Dragon Lake Women’s Institute in 1988 for recreational purposes and for the enjoyment of the community, according to a memo to the board.

Pioneer Park is currently home to two non-profit organizations, the Quesnel River Archers and the Dragon Lake Paddlers. The Quesnel River Archers hold a a variety of archery competitions at the park each year and have been recognized as the caretakers of the park since 1995. The Dragon Lake Paddlers also have gate access and utilize the road to access their boat storage building on the shores of Dragon Lake, according to the memo.

Proposed work includes building a new parking that meets the standards for low mobility use, building an accessible fishing dock, making upgrades to the shelter, decommissioning two outhouses and building three new outhouses — one of which will be for low mobility users, improving existing trails and building a new low mobility trail.

The CRD celebrated the opening of two new low mobility wilderness trails at Hotnarko Falls and Nimpo Lake, and a third accessible trail was set to open this month at the Bullion Pit historic site near Likely. These three new locations bring the CRD’s network of low mobility trails to 28 sites.

