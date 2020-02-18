Cariboo Regional District hears about 63 forestry projects in region

The executive director of the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provided an update Feb. 13

This fire access road was created in 2019 as part of a $1-million fuel management project at Barkerville Historic Town and Park, which received funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia. There is a 10-metre fire break on either side of the road. (Observer file photo)

During its Feb. 13 meeting in Williams Lake, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board of directors learned more about the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.’s 63 projects in this area.

Steve Kozuki, executive director of Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC), gave the board an update on the society’s work in the province and in the Cariboo region, including projects in the Cariboo that represent $129 million in funding. FESBC project locations in the Cariboo include Barkerville, Canim Lake, 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Alkali, Borland, Riske Creek, Alexis, Tatla, Anaham, Williams Lake, Alexandria, Wells, Quesnel, Baker Creek, Narcosli and Nazko.

“Two of the most important issues to British Columbians are climate change and jobs,” Kozuki said in a press release before the CRD meeting. “The Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. has approved $233 million of funding for 250 projects across the province, of which $129 million for 63 projects are in the Cariboo region. These projects are related to greenhouse gas reduction, wildfire risk reduction, wildlife habitat restoration and growing the timber supply. This opportunity to present to the Cariboo Regional District is a part of our strategy to communicate and engage with regional districts throughout the province to provide them updates and answer any questions they may have. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

Kozuki provided a high-level look at some of the projects in and around the Cariboo and spoke about some of the benefits of investing in forestry to help fight climate change and boost economic activity.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with the CRD,” says Kozuki. “Working together with many partners, we are creating resilient future forests that provide greater social, economic, and environmental benefits.”

The FESBC was formed by the Province of B.C.

CRD supports Charge North

At the Feb. 13 meeting, the CRD board of directors approved $4,000 in funding towards the next phase of Charge North’s project to develop a rural electric vehicle network throughout central and northern B.C. Charge North plans to use contributions from regional districts to leverage additional funding.

Board supports community projects

The CRD board gave its support to five community applications for Northern Development Initiative Trust funding.

The Buck Ridge Community Association is submitting an application for $26,233 to build a community shelter, while the Williams Lake Curling Club is applying for $15,000 towards an accessible lift at their facility, and the Miocene Community Club is applying for $30,000 to build a community shelter.

The Fishing Highway Tourism Association is requesting $20,000 for their Land of Hidden Waters initiative, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association is applying for $20,000 for their responsible tourism campaign.

CRD provides funding for 2020 All Nations Powwow

The CRD Board endorsed using $8,000 in Community Works Funds towards recycling and waste management at the All Nations Powwow in Williams Lake in June 2020. The regional district is partnering with Esk’etemc, T’exelc, City of Williams Lake, the Williams Lake Stampede Association and other stakeholders to plan an All Nations Powwow in conjunction with the 2020 Williams Lake Stampede.

CCRHD supports Northern Health capital projects

On Feb. 13, the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) adopted funding bylaws to support several Northern Health capital projects. The CCRHD will contribute $47,322 towards Phase 3 of the Community Health Record Project, $17,165 for the Personal Health Record/Portal project and $109,580 towards their EmergCare project.

