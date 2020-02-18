Cariboo Regional District hears about 63 forestry projects in region

During its Feb. 13 meeting in Williams Lake, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board of directors learned more about the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.’s 63 projects in this area.
Steve Kozuki, executive director of Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC), gave the board an update on the society’s work in the province and in the Cariboo region, including projects in the Cariboo that represent $129 million in funding. FESBC project locations in the Cariboo include Barkerville, Canim Lake, 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Alkali, Borland, Riske Creek, Alexis, Tatla, Anaham, Williams Lake, Alexandria, Wells, Quesnel, Baker Creek, Narcosli and Nazko.
“Two of the most important issues to British Columbians are climate change and jobs,” Kozuki said in a press release before the CRD meeting. “The Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. has approved $233 million of funding for 250 projects across the province, of which $129 million for 63 projects are in the Cariboo region. These projects are related to greenhouse gas reduction, wildfire risk reduction, wildlife habitat restoration and growing the timber supply. This opportunity to present to the Cariboo Regional District is a part of our strategy to communicate and engage with regional districts throughout the province to provide them updates and answer any questions they may have. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
The FESBC was formed by the Province of B.C.
CRD supports Charge North
At the Feb. 13 meeting, the CRD board of directors approved $4,000 in funding towards the next phase of Charge North’s project to develop a rural electric vehicle network throughout central and northern B.C. Charge North plans to use contributions from regional districts to leverage additional funding.
Board supports community projects
The CRD board gave its support to five community applications for Northern Development Initiative Trust funding.
The Buck Ridge Community Association is submitting an application for $26,233 to build a community shelter, while the Williams Lake Curling Club is applying for $15,000 towards an accessible lift at their facility, and the Miocene Community Club is applying for $30,000 to build a community shelter.
The Fishing Highway Tourism Association is requesting $20,000 for their Land of Hidden Waters initiative, and the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association is applying for $20,000 for their responsible tourism campaign.
CCRHD supports Northern Health capital projects
On Feb. 13, the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) adopted funding bylaws to support several Northern Health capital projects. The CCRHD will contribute $47,322 towards Phase 3 of the Community Health Record Project, $17,165 for the Personal Health Record/Portal project and $109,580 towards their EmergCare project.
editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter