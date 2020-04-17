Cariboo Regional District: Flooding notice issued for community of Wildwood

The flood threat is a result of unregulated water flow occurring at the Minton Lake dam spillway

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued flooding notice to the community of Wildwood Friday, April 17, due to high water levels at nearby Minton Lake.

The flood threat is a result of unregulated water flow occurring at the Minton Lake dam spillway because of high water levels, stated the CRD in a news release.

“Residents of the Wildwood community are asked to exercise extreme caution and be on the alert for unexpected increases in the waterways downstream from the dam, as water levels continue to rise,” stated the CRD. “Low lying areas may experience some flooding.”

Read More: Cariboo residents advised to prepare for potential flooding

Sandbags and sand are available for free on a self-serve basis at the Wildwood Fire Hall for residents.

“If you are filling sandbags or sandbagging property please remember to keep safety top of mind and maintain physical distancing to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.”

The CRD activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Friday, April 17 to respond to flooding issues in the region. Road conditions are being assessed and affected residents should contact the Emergency Operations Centre.

To report an emergency situation, residents are asked to call 1-866-759-4977 or email ‘report@cariboord.ca’. After hours, residents can call the CRD’s regular phone number at 1-800-665-1636 and press 5 to reach the CRD’s after-hours emergency line.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune