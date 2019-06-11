Cariboo Regional District Board on the Road in Quesnel

Barkerville Gold Mine is working towards constructing a new gold mine just outside of Wells by 2022

The June 6 and 7 Board meetings were held in Quesnel. Twice a year, the Regional District holds its Board meetings “on the road” in communities throughout the region.

On June 6, the Directors had a tour of West Fraser and C&C Wood Products ahead of their Committee of the Whole Meeting. In the evening, the Board sponsored a community BBQ in LeBourdais Park, as a fundraiser for the Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club. About 400 people attended the barbecue. Thanks to all who attended and to the Gymnastics Club for hosting the barbecue.

Funding for G.R. Baker Hospital Upgrade & X-Ray Machines

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) approved its funding contribution to Northern Health for the upcoming emergency room and intensive care unit addition at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital. The CCRHD will be contributing $10.8 million which is 40 per cent of the total cost of $27 million.

The CCRHD Board also approved $360,400 in funding to Northern Health as a 40 per cent contribution towards replacing a digital radiography x-ray machine and analogue portable x-ray machine at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.

Barkerville Gold Mine Presentation

Chris Lodder, CEO, President and Director, and Chris Pharness, Vice President Sustainability and Community Relations, of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. gave the Board a presentation on their projects, activities and future plans.

In addition to their current operations, Barkerville Gold Mine is working towards constructing a new gold mine just outside of Wells by 2022. One of their main efforts right now is to bring three-phase power into their site, with consideration for how to benefit other users in the area. Currently they have about 130 employees, and they expect their permanent workforce to be about 200-300 employees.

Board Hears from Agriculture Development Committee

Martin Rossmann and Lori Fogarty, Chair and Team Leader respectively of the Agriculture Development Advisory Committee (ADAC), provided the Board with an update on the Committee’s activities. ADAC was established as a committee of the Cariboo Regional District in April 2018 to advise the CRD’s North Cariboo Rural Directors Caucus on agricultural issues and opportunities within the region.

Since they formed, the Committee has received multiple grants and hired a facilitator. Their priority goals are supporting the establishment of an agriculture centre, implementing an agriculture education program and developing an agriculture area plan. Learn more at cariboord.ca/agriculture.

Repairs Funded at Likely Community Hall

The Board approved $10,000 for repairs at the Likely Community Hall. The Hall has not been able to be used since December 2018 due to structural damage. The funding comes from the Area F Community Halls function budget, which supports hall operating costs at five locations, including Likely, Big Lake, Miocene, Horsefly and 150 Mile House.

Grant Approved for Fishing Derby

The Electoral Area Directors approved a grant totaling $500 to the Mountain Spruce Community Centre Society for the annual Sulphurous/Hathaway Lake Fishing Derby. The funding is equally split from the Area H and Area L Director’s Initiative Funds.

CRD Cannabis Policy Adopted

The CRD Board has approved a policy regarding non-medical cannabis retails sales in the regional district. Updated zoning bylaws to address the production of cannabis will be on a future agenda ahead of a public hearing.

The new policy means that cannabis retail stores will be evaluated on a case by case basis in commercial zones only through a site-specific rezoning application. The Board will consider public feedback during the hearing for each proposed location. The policy also outlines that cannabis retail locations must be 300 metres from daycares, community care facilities, hospitals, libraries, parks, playgrounds, schools and other cannabis retail sales establishments.

Anyone who wishes to establish a non-medical cannabis retail store in the regional district needs to apply to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) as licensing is administered by the Province. The Province will refer the application to the CRD and staff will then initiate the rezoning requirement.

