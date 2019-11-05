Cariboo Regional District asking for feedback as it embarks on website redesign

Residents are encouraged to take an online survey by Nov. 26 as the first step in the process

The Cariboo Regional District is redesigning its website and is asking for the public’s input. Anyone who is interested in providing feedback can fill out an online survey until Nov. 26. Cariboo Regional District website screenshot

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is redesigning its website and is looking for your feedback. The project will take place over the next two years and will result in a brand-new website.

“The goal is to revitalize and update the current website to provide a reliable and easy-to-use source of information for citizens,” according to a press release from the CRD. “The new website will be mobile-friendly, interface with social media platforms and have improved accessibility for all users.”

To start the redesign process, the CRD is gathering input on what people like about the website and what can be improved. Residents are asked to take the online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/QWNQ65D by Nov. 26.

The CRD’s website connects residents with information on upcoming events, regional district news, projects and initiatives, bylaws and mapping. It is also a critical resource for emergency preparedness, emergency response and community recovery.

“Following the 2017 wildfires, the Cariboo Regional District’s post-wildfire consultations and survey indicated the CRD website was the third most popular source to find information during the disaster, following the CRD’s social media site and the BC Wildfire Service website,” according to the press release. “However, through those same consultations, the public made it clear they had challenges navigating the CRD website and could not easily find valuable emergency and recovery information.

“For these reasons, an upgraded website has become a resilience-building priority for the regional district, and grants were sought to support the improvements. Thanks to the Canadian Red Cross, half of the website redesign costs will be funded by a grant through their Community Partnership Program, BC Fires 2017.”

Following the public survey and an internal survey of CRD staff members and directors, the CRD will issue a request for proposals and hire a website design company for the website redesign project. Interested web companies can contact the CRD’s manager of communications.

READ MORE: Cariboo Regional District, municipalities, First Nations partnering to study regional labour market

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter