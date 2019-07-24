Cariboo Regional District allocates $88,500 for Red Bluff Sewer upgrades

The upgrades support Cariboo Pulp and Paper relining its effluent line to the Fraser River

At its board meeting on July 19, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) board voted to allocate Community Works funds to projects in Red Bluff and Alexandria.

The board of directors allocated $88,500 from its annual allotment of Community Works funds towards infrastructure upgrades related to the Red Bluff Sewer.

The Red Bluff sewer system discharges pre-treated sewage to Cariboo Pulp and Paper (CPP) for final treatment and disposal, and CPP is relining a portion of the effluent line that runs from the final lagoon to the Fraser River, according to a press release from the CRD.

As part of the agreement with CPP, the CRD is responsible for 1.3 per cent of the costs of CPP sewer treatment infrastructure upgrades because the Red Bluff sewer contributes 1.3 per cent of the total flow.

The CRD board will also be entering into an agreement with the Alexandria Community Hall Society and contributing $20,000 of its Community Works funds for energy efficiency upgrades at the hall. The society plans to update its electrical system and convert to LED lighting.

The CRD also approved a request from the McLeese Lake Recreation Commission Society to amend the land title covenant for the McLeese Lake recreation property.

The covenant currently limits the use of the property to public recreation only. It will now be changed to “community use.”

This change supports the society’s desire to enter into an agreement with the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society to allow them to use a portion of the property for a fire hall, according to the CRD.