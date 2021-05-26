Cariboo Place sold to Alberta firm, says Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

The Alberta firm is a group of doctors, Cobb added

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said Cariboo Place has been sold and purchased by an Alberta firm of doctors. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Advantage Living’s Cariboo Place has been sold to an Alberta firm, Mayor Walt Cobb announced at the end of the Tuesday, May 25, regular council meeting.

“The firm that is buying it is actually a group of doctors,” Cobb said, adding it is anticipated the new owners will take over by the fall of 2021. “We will see what happens there. It is what it is. It’s private industry.

Cobb said the firm that bought it owns a huge number of facilities.

The long-term residential facility has 72 beds of which 70 are publicly funded and two are private.

It opened in 2019 under Vantage Living.

