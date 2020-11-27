Cariboo North MLA sworn in, despite technical difficulties

Coralee Oakes began her third term as the region's MLA but couldn't attend the virtual ceremony

Coralee Oakes won 48.42 per cent of ballots in the Cariboo North district in the October election, en route to winning a third term as MLA. (Photo Submitted)

Coralee Oakes has officially begun her third term representing Cariboo North at the B.C. Legislature.

While technical difficulties with Internet prevented Oakes from attending a virtual swearing-in ceremony Friday, Nov. 27, she is set to represent the region, alongside 28 other B.C. Liberals in Victoria.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond was named the B.C. Liberal interim leader after Andrew Wilkinson stepped down following the party’s failure to form government after the October election.

“British Columbians are facing a crisis like no other in our recent memory,” Bond said in a news release after the ceremony. “Parents are scared, seniors are lonely, small businesses are struggling, and frustration is mounting. We have an impressive team of MLAs, some new and some returning, who all have the passion, dedication, and expertise to make sure these issues are addressed by John Horgan and the NDP. This is a critical time for British Columbia, and a strong Official Opposition is going to be necessary in the coming months and years. Our B.C. Liberal team is ready to get to work on behalf of people in every corner of this province.”

The NDP has a strong majority in the Legislature, holding a 57-seat majority after all ballots were counted.

Oakes was first elected as MLA for the region in 2013, and she has represented the region at the provincial level ever since.

