Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project moves to next stage

Redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) is moving forward this week, confirmed Interior Health.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) for the project has been released asking qualified design-build teams interested in building the project to come forward.

“Our government is committed to the redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital, a project that will improve health-care for people in Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This important next step of releasing a request for qualifications means we are moving forward step-by-step to the construction stage. Like many of you, I can’t wait.”

The RFQ lays out the necessary qualifications for a team that will design and build the three-storey addition to CMH, which will also include a basement and renovations to the existing hospital building.

The RFQ will close in March 2020.

Following that, a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released to the short-listed companies that respond to the RFQ, requesting a more detailed proposal.

CMH Redevelopment will be completed in two phases. Phase one will begin in 2021, with work on the new addition expected to finish in 2023. Phase two renovations to the current hospital are expected to be complete in 2025.

To help oversee the CMH Redevelopment project, IH has engaged:

· IBI Group Architects Inc. (architectural, interior design and landscape consultants)

· AES Engineering Ltd. (electrical engineering consultants)

· WSP Canada Inc. (mechanical engineering consultants)

CMH Redevelopment is a $217.8-million project being funded by the provincial government, Interior Health and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

Features include a larger emergency department, expanded ambulatory care and maternal and women’s health units, a mental health and substance use inpatient unit, and space for the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine.

During planning for CMH Redevelopment, there has been a high level of community involvement. This will result in a redeveloped CMH that will reflect the unique identity and needs of the local communities, including an inter-faith sacred space and the inclusion of space for Aboriginal Patient Navigators.

