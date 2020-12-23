Depending on available funding, a few areas of the Cariboo region are selected for aerial wildlife surveys each winter said the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The frequency of these surveys depends in part on development pressures, disturbance resulting from human activities, and identified wildlife management needs,” a spokesperson said. “External effects from events such as wildfires are also considered when determining the frequency of aerial surveys for a given area.” (Pixabay photo)

Cariboo First Nations ask for inclusion in 2021 gov’t aerial wildlife surveys

Future flights could include others should COVID-19 orders change, says ministry

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Several First Nations in the Cariboo are expressing dismay they will not be allowed to participate in upcoming aerial wildlife surveys by the B.C. Government to collect data on wildlife populations.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development confirmed its staff is not flying with anyone else, including contractors, volunteers, university graduate students, First Nations representatives or staff from other ministries.

“Ministry staff would seek opportunities to involve First Nations representatives on aerial wildlife survey flights – as they have done for many years – if there wasn’t a global pandemic occurring and corresponding safety protocols were not in place,” a spokesperson said in an -mail.

Read More: Investigation confirms dire situation of B.C. steelhead

Northern Secwepemc communities said while they understand the severity of the pandemic and are in full support of restrictive procedures that ensure the health and safety of the public, other organizations such as Fisheries and Oceans Canada continue to operate and invite the participation of community members with additional safety restrictions in place.

“When you talk about First Nation inclusion and using that historical knowledge, that traditional knowledge on how we preserve the populations so we can continue to harvest them generation after generation, how are we are not involved in that discussion?” said Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars.

Conducted annually, the wildlife surveys are expected to begin in January 2021 and be completed in March 2021.

First Nations representatives in the Cariboo have participated in past aerial surveys, and the spokesperson said the ministry has communicated to them that staff will seek opportunities to involve First Nations participants in future aerial wildlife surveys when observers are once again able to take part in the flights.

Sellars said it comes down to trust.

Read More: Williams Lake rally to oppose cow moose and calf hunt

“We want to be able to trust those bodies that are tasked with watching over our resources, but if we’re not involved, how can we trust those bodies? How can we trust DFO? How can we trust the different ministries?” he said.

“That’s the frustrating piece.”

First Nations communities, including Sellars’s, rely on the aerial surveys’ data to establish strategies and programs that will aid in conservation and stewardship measures. The information can also be used to acquire more funding to pay for long-term protection of the resources within their traditional territories, noted the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council (NSTC).

NSTC natural resources manager, Kate Hewitt, estimates the 2021 aerial surveys within the Cariboo cover nearly 80 per cent of Northern Secwepemc communities’ traditional territory.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue
Next story
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford