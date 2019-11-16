Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre aiming to raise $10,000 for annual Christmas campaign

Applications for a Christmas basket will be accepted from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre is looking for the publics’ help to support local families in need over the holidays.

The bar has been raised with a goal of $10,000 after last year’s target of $7,500 was exceeded by $2,500 – distributing nearly 100 baskets to local families.

“We don’t know what this year is going to be like, especially with the mill closures,” said campaign organizer, Debbra Williams. “We could be overwhelmed with applicants or not if those who could have used the help decided to move away.”

According to Williams, when the campaign first rolled out in 2011 with only six families needing support over the holidays.

“Every year the campaign gets bigger and bigger,” said Williams.

The campaign relies entirely on financial aid or donations by local individuals, groups and businesses. The Christmas baskets often include grocery or other gift cards, gifts from local shops, toys and seasonal treats.

Williams said the centre is pushing for more gift cards or money to purchase gift cards – giving families the opportunity to purchase their own items.

“Asking for help can be a difficult thing,” said Williams. “Every applicant is treated with compassion, respect and their request is kept confidential.”

For those looking to contribute monetary donations in any denomination can do so online, by phone or in person at the centre. The website for the centre is www.cariboofamily.org.

Families can apply for a basket by completing an application form at the centre. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Once assembled, the baskets will be available for distribution in-office the week before Christmas. The Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre is located at 486 Birch Ave in 100 Mile House.

“I think a thing such as this bolsters some community spirit, everyone comes together,” said Williams. “To see the faces of families when they pick up baskets is a lovely thing because they can pull together a holiday for their family.”

