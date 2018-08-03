Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit makes multiple arrests this week

The Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit was busy on Thursday August 2, 2018, after locating and arresting six persons. Two persons had outstanding warrants, while four others were arrested as part of on-going drug investigations.

At 10:40 a.m., a 38-year-old male was arrested on three outstanding warrants for breaching his probation order and failing to attend court. This multi-jurisdictional offender remains in police custody, said RCMP.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. a vehicle was stopped on Pigeon Avenue where a 28-year-old male driver was arrested for driving while prohibited. The male and 24-year-old female passenger were both arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking after a quantity of heroin and fentanyl were located inside the vehicle.

At 5 p.m., a 48-year-old Williams Lake male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, where police seized a small quantity of Heroin.

At 5:36 p.m., police arrested two males for possession of a controlled substance. One male had an outstanding warrant out of Smithers. The pair of males were in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine.

All four persons are well known to police in Williams Lake. Police are continuing to investigate all four of the investigations with charges to be recommend to Crown Counsel.

“To make Williams Lake and area a safer community, targeting drug traffickers remains a priority of the Crime Reduction Unit and Williams Lake detachment” says Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, Williams Lake RCMP.

If you have any information about drug trafficking or weapons related offences in our community, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250)392-6211or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

