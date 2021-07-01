Cariboo communities receive $500K for wildfire prevention

grants were awarded to four First Nations and two municipalities

Nearly $500,000 in funding for wildfire mitigation was given out to area governments in the Cariboo. (Contributed Photo)

Communities accross the Cariboo received nearly $500,000 in funding to help reduce the risks of wildfires.

Community resiliency investment (CRI) grants were awarded to the Canim Lake Band, ?Esdilagh First Nation, Lhtako Dené Nation, Nazko First Nation, City of Quesnel and District of Wells.

Erin Robinson manages Quesnel’s forestry inititives program and credited CRI with helping the city’s forestry program succeed.

“It’s through important collaborations like these that local and provincial governments can share the workload on community protection of public lands while assisting private landowners through education and incentives,” she said in a news release.

The money will go towards education, inter-agency co-operation, fuel management, emergency planning, FireSmart and cross-training.

Don Dixon is the natural resources manager for the Canim Lake Band.

“The work reduces wildfire risk and includes spacing, pruning and lowering the tonnes per hectare of fuel loading through manual piling and burning,” he said. “The result is best described as a shaded fuel break. In addition, the work is undertaken by contractors based out of this community and is an important source of employment.”

Provincial, federal and local governments share responsibility to mitigate wildfire risks. Over $15 million in FireSmart community funding has been given to 118 projects in B.C.

