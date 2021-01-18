Cariboo Chilcotin MLA gives latest COVID-19 update

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson updated constituents by video on COVID-19 information Monday evening, Jan. 18.

Doerkson said he has been unable to get case counts yet for the region, however, he did share that the infection rate of COVID-19 in the Cariboo Chilcotin is 50 per cent outside of First Nations communities.

The MLA said that means the virus is spreading through the entire region, not just First Nations communities, and for all residents to exercise caution.

“Please be vigilant … now more than ever, particularly in the Cariboo Chilcotin riding, it is a time to be very careful so please wear your masks, do all the distancing that you possibly can.”

Doerkson reported 136 vaccines were delivered to front line and critical care nurses and physicians Monday morning, Jan. 18.

Contrary to Interior Health’s latest hospital outbreak update of 10 COVID-19-positive staff members, Doerkson reported that ten nurses and two doctors are away from work due to COVID-19.

Doerkson said IH assured him that several nurses as well as two doctors are en route to fill those positions and he encouraged anyone who needed services to not hesitate going to the hospital where well-trained, dedicated staff are there to help.

