Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Barnett will not run in 2021 B.C. election

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, seen here at Williams Lake Indian Band’s Coyote Rock last summer, will not be running in the October 2021 election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will not be running in the 2021 provincial election.

Barnett issued a statement through the BC Liberals Thursday evening thanking family, friends, constituents, colleagues and many volunteers for supporting her since she first ran for MLA.

“Serving as the MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin has been both an honour and privilege,” she said in the statement. “I have enjoyed working with and for the wonderful constituents whom I serve.”

Sharing Barnett’s statement on his Facebook, Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth noted he wanted to publicly thank her for dedicated public service.

First elected MLA in 2009, Barnett has always worked hard.

She ran for the Social Credit government in 1991, and then for the Liberals in 2009, winning that election and the subsequent two elections.

Barnett said she will continue serving the region until the next election.

“Remember, my door is always open.”